comscore Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon
News

Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

News

Samsung has raised the production capacity of the 4nm chips as its yield clocked at 60 percent but this is less compared to TSMC's production capacity.

samsunggalaxys23e

Samsung is reportedly ready to begin mass production of the third-generation 4nm chips in the first half of this year. In the sector of the ultra-micro fabrication process, it is the primary foundry product, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 review: Small wonder

The company was able to eliminate one of the major issues in the early stages of the process, which was stabilising the yield, because of the technological developments in performance, power consumption and area improvements. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

The improvements made by Samsung Foundry allow the company to move forward with the production of the 4nm chips. These chips will be based on the 2.3-generation process. Also Read - One UI 5.1 reaches more Samsung devices after Galaxy S23 series

According to industry insiders, the tech giant has raised the production capacity of the 4nm chips as its yield clocked at 60 percent. However, this is still less as compared to its rival TSMC, which is known to be in the 70 percent to 80 percent range.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs, and also that it held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

However, later, the company claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team were not true.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 6:32 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

Sony hints PlayStation 6 launch may take place in 2027

Blaupunkt gaming soundbar launched in India at Rs 1,899

Nokia C12 low-cost Android phone launched in India

Airtel hikes minimum recharge plan for prepaid users in 3 circles

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus has announced to bring OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE
Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode

Tech Updates/ launch

Telegram introduces new Power Saving Mode
21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly

Tech Updates/ launch

21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly
Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone