Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

Samsung is reportedly ready to begin mass production of the third-generation 4nm chips in the first half of this year. In the sector of the ultra-micro fabrication process, it is the primary foundry product, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 review: Small wonder

The company was able to eliminate one of the major issues in the early stages of the process, which was stabilising the yield, because of the technological developments in performance, power consumption and area improvements. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

The improvements made by Samsung Foundry allow the company to move forward with the production of the 4nm chips. These chips will be based on the 2.3-generation process. Also Read - One UI 5.1 reaches more Samsung devices after Galaxy S23 series

According to industry insiders, the tech giant has raised the production capacity of the 4nm chips as its yield clocked at 60 percent. However, this is still less as compared to its rival TSMC, which is known to be in the 70 percent to 80 percent range.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the tech giant was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs, and also that it held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

However, later, the company claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team were not true.

— IANS