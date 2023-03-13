Tech giant Samsung is reportedly not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the “Galaxy S23 FE” will not be launched. It is still unclear whether the Galaxy S23 FE is not launching this year, it is cancelled or postponed, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

Samsung might ditch Galaxy S23 FE this year

However, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 FE will not be launched as the company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G debuts with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh battery

Therefore, it seems that the tech giant is done with the Fan Edition offerings, the report said. Also Read - MWC 2023: VMware collaborates with Samsung on Virtualized RAN to Pave Way for Open 5G Networks

Since Samsung slashes the prices of its previous S-series which then usually costs around the new Fan Edition. Hence, the company might actually be planning to ditch the handset for the second year in a row.

Earlier in February, it was reported by the Korean tipster Connor, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Usually, the Fan Edition model comes with slightly trimmed-down hardware and design. It costs cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung did not launch Galaxy S22 FE last year. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 and offered 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

On February 1 this year, the South Korean giant unveiled Galaxy S23 Ultra (with an embedded S Pen), Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 smartphones globally.

The series introduces fast autofocus and the company’s first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customisation, the Galaxy S23 series offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience.

–With inputs from IANS