comscore Samsung is expected to kill off 'Galaxy S23 FE' this year
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Samsung is likely to skip 'Galaxy S23 FE' this year
News

Samsung is likely to skip 'Galaxy S23 FE' this year

Mobiles

It is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 FE will not be launched as the company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year.

Highlights

  • It is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 FE will not be launched as the company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 and offered 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
  • It was rumoured that Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
Untitled design - 2023-03-13T101130.963

Samsung S23 Ultra

Tech giant Samsung is reportedly not planning to launch the Fan Edition for the S-series this year, which means that the “Galaxy S23 FE” will not be launched. It is still unclear whether the Galaxy S23 FE is not launching this year, it is cancelled or postponed, reports Gizmochina. Also Read - Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

Samsung might ditch Galaxy S23 FE this year

However, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 FE will not be launched as the company did not even release the Galaxy S22 FE last year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M14 5G debuts with Exynos 1330 and 6,000mAh battery

Therefore, it seems that the tech giant is done with the Fan Edition offerings, the report said. Also Read - MWC 2023: VMware collaborates with Samsung on Virtualized RAN to Pave Way for Open 5G Networks

Since Samsung slashes the prices of its previous S-series which then usually costs around the new Fan Edition. Hence, the company might actually be planning to ditch the handset for the second year in a row.

Earlier in February, it was reported by the Korean tipster Connor, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Usually, the Fan Edition model comes with slightly trimmed-down hardware and design. It costs cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung did not launch Galaxy S22 FE last year. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India at Rs 49,999 and offered 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

On February 1 this year, the South Korean giant unveiled Galaxy S23 Ultra (with an embedded S Pen), Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 smartphones globally.

The series introduces fast autofocus and the company’s first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customisation, the Galaxy S23 series offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 11:08 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft Word gets this very useful update: How to use it

Apple's new OLED iPad Pro may cost equal to MacBook Pro

WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available with massive discount

Samsung to soon launch next-gen Galaxy SmartTag: Report

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays