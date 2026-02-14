Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8: Launch timeline, specs, and India price leaks

Samsung’s next foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, are already part of the rumour cycle, even though the company is yet to officially talk about them. Multiple reports have shared early details about the launch timeline, expected hardware, and India pricing. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 series may compete directly with iPhone 17 series at this price: Check latest leak

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 launch timeline (expected)

As per report-based leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are tipped to launch in July. Samsung has not confirmed this yet, but the month matches the company's usual foldable refresh window. For now, there is no official teaser or event date.

Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8: What to expect

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could come with a slimmer and slightly lighter body compared to the current Fold model. The aim appears to be improving handling when folded. No official dimensions have surfaced yet.

On the chipset front, the Fold 8 is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 globally. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, on the other hand, could use the Exynos 2600 processor in certain regions. Samsung has not confirmed processor details for either device.

Camera upgrades are also being mentioned in leaks, although specific sensor details have not surfaced yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery. If accurate, this would be an increase from the 4,400mAh battery used in the previous model. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to retain a battery size similar to its predecessor. Charging speeds have not been detailed so far.

Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 price in India (expected)

In terms of pricing, early leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be priced in India at around Rs 1,99,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is tipped to start at Rs 1,19,999. These figures are based on current information and have not been confirmed by Samsung.

As of now, all details are based on leaks. Samsung is yet to announce anything officially about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Meanwhile, the company is preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25 during this year’s first Galaxy Unpacked event.