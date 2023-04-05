Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series soon in different markets. The series could consist of the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. Sometime back we saw the specs of the S9 Plus, and now, the specs for S9 Ultra have emerged online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Here's a look at the bigger cover screen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be the top-most model and it will compete with the likes of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications (rumored)

The tipster Ice Universe on Twitter has shared the specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablet is said to come with a large 14.6-inch display featuring a WQXGA+ resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.

Exclusive: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm Same as S8 Ultra

14.6” 2960 x 1848 (WQXGA+) 11200mAh 45w

737g，IP68，8Gen2 for Galaxy，16GB LPDDR5X。 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 5, 2023

It is tipped to come powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset will be the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, i.e. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

The device will be paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and pack a massive 11,200mAh battery. The battery will have support for 45W fast charging. It will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Apart from this, we expect the tablet to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and Samsung’s latest OneUI skin on top.

As for the design, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may not bring anything spectacularly new to the table. The design will mostly stay the same as the predecessor with slight changes near the rear camera module.

There will be a dual camera system on the back as well as on the front. Unfortunately, no concrete information about the cameras is out yet.

In terms of dimension, the S9 Ultra will be the same size as the S8 Ultra – 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm.

There are plenty of other things yet to be uncovered, which we expect to happen as we move closer the tablet’s release.