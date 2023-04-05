comscore Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra key specs surfaced: All details here
    News

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs tipped: Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, big battery, and more

    Mobiles

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and have a big battery.

    Highlights

    • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to come with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could pack an 11,200mAh battery.
    • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will compete with likes of Apple's higer-end iPad Pro.
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

    Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series soon in different markets. The series could consist of the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. Sometime back we saw the specs of the S9 Plus, and now, the specs for S9 Ultra have emerged online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Here's a look at the bigger cover screen

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be the top-most model and it will compete with the likes of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review: A creator’s paradise

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specifications (rumored)

    The tipster Ice Universe on Twitter has shared the specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. The tablet is said to come with a large 14.6-inch display featuring a WQXGA+ resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have the smoothest display by far

    It is tipped to come powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset will be the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, i.e. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

    The device will be paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and pack a massive 11,200mAh battery. The battery will have support for 45W fast charging. It will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

    Apart from this, we expect the tablet to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and Samsung’s latest OneUI skin on top.

    As for the design, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may not bring anything spectacularly new to the table. The design will mostly stay the same as the predecessor with slight changes near the rear camera module.

    There will be a dual camera system on the back as well as on the front. Unfortunately, no concrete information about the cameras is out yet.

    In terms of dimension, the S9 Ultra will be the same size as the S8 Ultra – 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm.

    There are plenty of other things yet to be uncovered, which we expect to happen as we move closer the tablet’s release.

    • Published Date: April 5, 2023 3:10 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    JBL Tour ONE M2 noise-cancelling headphones launched

    Vivo T2 series to launch in India on April 11: Check details

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Apple's first physical store in India is finally ready and this is what it looks like

    iOS 17 could be the last iOS update for iPhone X and other models

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
    Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
    Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
    Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search