After the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy Tab A9 series in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9 Plus have been listed on the Amazon India website. Both tablet devices offer a slightly improved design and come with an entirely new specs sheet. Some of their highlights include up to 90Hz display, a mix of MediaTek and Snapdragon SoC, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus India price

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 series starts at Rs 12,999 and goes above Rs 20,000. Following are the prices of the new tablets.

— Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Wi-Fi (4GB + 64GB) – Rs 12,999

— Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Wi-Fi (8GB + 128GB) – Rs 20,999

The pricing for the WiFi + 5G variant of the Tab A9 Plus is yet to be revealed. The Plus model also comes in a base 64GB option, but its pricing is also unavailable, as of writing this.

Both tablets come in three color options, namely, Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver. The standard Galaxy Tab A9 is available for purchase and ships in 1-2 days. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is up for pre-orders on Amazon. It will be released on October 17, as per the product page.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus specifications

The Galaxy Tab A9 series has a refined design as compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy Tab A9 is 8mm in thickness, whereas, the Tab A9 Plus is one of the thinnest tablets coming at 6.9mm in thickness. Both have a similar design but the specs differ significantly.

The standard Tab A9 sports an 8.7-inch LCD display with a WQXGA resolution of 800 x 1340 pixels. It is a 60Hz panel with noticeable bezels on all sides. It boasts an 8MP autofocus camera on the rear and a 2MP fixed focus camera on the front. It is powered by MediaTek G99 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device packs a 5,100mAh battery and has a dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus has a larger 11-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 (WQXGA) pixels. It is a 90Hz panel with similar bezels as the standard model. The camera system and the battery capacity are the same as the Tab A9. The Plus model is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It is paired with 4GB/8GB of RAM and 8GB/128GB of internal storage. Since the form factor of this model is large, Samsung has managed to add a quad-speaker setup with Surround Sound support.