Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could fill gap between Plus and Ultra: What leaks suggest

Samsung could be planning to change its usual flagship lineup next year. According to recent reports, the Galaxy S27 series may include a fourth model called the Galaxy S27 Pro. Also Read: Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

Right now, Samsung sticks to three main models — the standard, Plus, and Ultra. The Pro model, if it launches, would sit between the Plus and Ultra. This isn’t something completely new, though. Similar rumours came up last year as well, but those plans didn’t go ahead with the Galaxy S26 lineup. Also Read: Ai+ Nova Flip 5G launch in India on April 9: Will it more affordable than Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Razr 60?

Where the Pro model fits

From what reports suggest, the Galaxy S27 Pro is meant to fill the gap between the Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. There are users who want better cameras and features, but don’t really care about everything that comes with the Ultra, like the S Pen. Also Read: Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses move closer to launch, battery details surface

This is likely where the Pro model comes in. It could offer some of the premium features without going all the way to the top-end version.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: what it could bring

The Pro model is expected to include Samsung’s Privacy Display feature, which debuted with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This basically makes the screen harder to view from the side.

There are also reports that it could get a high-end camera setup, possibly even a 200MP sensor. If that happens, the difference between the Pro and Ultra cameras may not feel like a big jump in everyday use.

At the same time, it’s expected to have a slightly smaller display than the Ultra, which could make it easier to handle and carry around.

No S Pen this time

One thing that seems clear from reports is that the S Pen will remain limited to the Ultra model. The Pro version is not expected to include it.

That might not be a drawback for everyone. In fact, removing the S Pen could allow Samsung to use that internal space differently, possibly for a bigger battery or other hardware changes.

Why Samsung could be doing this

Samsung’s current lineup works, but there has always been a gap between the Plus and Ultra models. The difference in pricing and features is quite noticeable.

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The Pro model could be a way to fill that gap. It basically adds another option in the lineup for users who want strong performance and a good camera setup, but don’t really need everything that comes with the Ultra model.