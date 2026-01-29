Samsung Galaxy S27 may use custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset

Samsung is reportedly launching its next flagship, the Galaxy S27 series, powered by Qualcomm’s custom-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip. The chip will be based on Samsung’s 2nm GAA process and thus may have better performance and thermal efficiency according to leaks posted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

What the Custom Snapdragon Could Mean

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro will also be slightly optimized to have a higher CPU and GPU clock rate than the standard version. The custom tuning would also improve general performance and efficiency, which would make Galaxy S27 a good competitor in the market of the high-end smartphone. The importance of using the 2nm GAA process is that it enables the inclusion of more transistors in a fixed area and this might result in more rapid processing and less power use.

It is reported that Samsung 2nm GAA technology has recorded a 50 per cent yield and it is also straining to achieve the second generation 2nm technology which is named SF2P. This would put Samsung as a powerful foundry competitor to TSMC which is said to be approaching capacity limits. One company that is interested in the 2nm process in Samsung is Qualcomm and this may assist Samsung in gaining additional chips orders in its foundry segment.

Exynos Adoption Might be in Danger

Although the Galaxy S26 line is powered by Exynos 2600 in certain markets, the Galaxy S27 could be based on the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon instead. Samsung had intended to use the Exynos 2700 in its upcoming generation phones to save on expenditure and enhance performance.

However, partnering with Qualcomm for a custom Snapdragon chip could limit Exynos adoption in the S27 lineup. Analysts cite that Samsung has made significant investments in the development of Exynos, such as the recruitment of former AMD executive John Rayfield, and thus the firm might keep on developing Exynos to be used with Snapdragon in some markets.

What We Know So Far

The information regarding other improvements to Galaxy S27 chipset remains unclear. The leak is primarily about the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro that is designed with a focus and likely uses Samsung 2nm process. While this news is promising for performance and efficiency, it is still a rumor and should be considered cautiously until Samsung provides official confirmation.

