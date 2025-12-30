Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Get Satellite Voice And Video Calls Connectivity? ALL Details

Also Read: The Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2026 That We Are Excited For!

Samsung is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy S26 series in early February 2026 with some major upgrades over the predecessors. While the exact details are yet to be confirmed, however, the tech giant has revealed the Exynos Modem 5410, which is expected to be coupled with the Exynos 2600 chipset. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 May Keep Same Cameras As Galaxy S25 - Here’s Why Samsung Changed Plans

The revealed modem details by Samsung have confirmed some capabilities which may also feature with the Galaxy S26 series. One of the important highlighted features is the direct-to-cell (DTC) satellite connectivity, which can enable voice and even video calls. That simply means the Galaxy S26 series may allow you to make voice and video calls via satellite connectivity. Here is all we know so far. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks Surface With Early Design, One UI 8.5 Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Satellite Connectivity

Samsung says that the Exynos Modem 5410 supports three types of satellite networks – LTE DTC, NB-IoT NTN, and NR-NTN coverage. Here, LTE DTC stands for “Long-Term Evolution Direct to Cell,” which will help in voice calls, NB-IoT NTN stands for “NarrowBand Internet of Things Non-Terrestrial Networks,” for location sharing and text transmission, and NR-NTN stands for “New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks,” which will make the good quality video calls possible.

On the other hand, the previous Exynos Model 5400 offered basic satellite support, while the upcoming models with the new Model 5410 are expected to make satellite communication even better. According to Samsung, the Exynos Modem 5410 integrates both terrestrial 5G and non-terrestrial satellite networks into a single chip. This means Galaxy S26 devices could automatically switch between regular mobile networks and satellite networks depending on availability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: When To Expect

As for the launch, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to debut in February 2026 and may include the three main models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Some markets, such as South Korea and parts of Europe, are likely to receive Exynos 2600-powered variants paired with the new modem, while others may get Snapdragon-based versions.

If Samsung delivers satellite voice and video calling as promised, the Galaxy S26 series could set a mark on how flagship smartphones handle connectivity, especially in situations where networks simply don’t exist. For now, nothing is official at the phone level. But based on the modem reveal alone, Samsung’s plans for satellite communication are clearly getting serious.