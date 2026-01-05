Samsung Galaxy S26 And Galaxy S26+ Listed On BIS; India Launch Imminent?

After a bunch of exciting flagship launches at the end of 2025, early 2026 seems to welcome some other much-awaited premium smartphone launches. Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is one of them. Ahead of the rumoured launch, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and sibling Galaxy S26+ are appeared on the BIS Certification database. Moreover, it must be noted that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has already made its appearance on BIS in December 2025. This hints that the India launch of the Galaxy S26 lineup is just around the corner. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: A "Classic" That’s Living in the Future

This has been spotted by a tipster, Anvin, who suggests that the SM-S942B model number denotes the Galaxy S26 and the SM-S947B model number refers to the Galaxy S26+. The BIS certification also mentions DS, which hints that all the Galaxy S26 models will get dual SIM compatibility (just like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series!) Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What To Expect

Based on leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S26+ is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch flat display and could be powered by the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which will entirely depend on the region as the launch will be global. Based on the previous Galaxy S25 launch in India, it is suggested that the Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26+ and the Galaxy S26 Ultra may also get the latest Snapdragon chipset under the hood. Moreover, the Galaxy S26+ is expected pack a 4,900mAh battery along with a 45W wired charging and a 20W wireless charging option.

In optics, the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are expected to feature a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Leaks say that the Galaxy S26 may pack a 4,300mAh battery and may feature a 6.3-inch QHD resolution Samsung M14 OLED display.

On the other hand, the top-end Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a large 6.9-inch Samsung M14 OLED display along with an AI privacy feature. Moreover, it could pack the 5,400mAh battery with 60W charging speed. Talking about the cameras, the Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telescope with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Trending Now

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch (Expected)

While the official launch date is still awaited, the Galaxy S26 series may debut in February 2026 during a Galaxy Unpacked event. As per a tipster, Ice Universe on X, the possible launch date could be February 25th in San Francisco, USA.