Samsung Galaxy S25 series getting this iPhone-like feature; know how to use

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 8.5 beta update to the Galaxy S25 series, and while the update focuses largely on refinements, one feature is quietly grabbing attention, Direct Voicemail. If the idea sounds familiar, it’s because iPhone users have had a similar experience for a while. Now, Samsung seems ready to bring its own version to Galaxy users. Also Read: Best budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy today

The update is based on Android 16 and is currently reaching beta users in select markets, including the UK, Germany, and the US. Alongside bug fixes and performance improvements, Direct Voicemail is shaping up to be one of the most practical additions. Also Read: Apple may boost iPhone 18 Pro Max battery as Android phones hit 10,000mAh

What is Direct Voicemail?

Think of Direct Voicemail as your phone stepping in to record messages without depending on your telecom operator. Instead of routing the call to a carrier’s voicemail service, the Galaxy device itself handles the recording.

So, if you’re busy, in a meeting, or simply don’t want to answer a call, you can manually send it to voicemail. You can also set the phone to trigger voicemail automatically after a few seconds. What makes it even more useful is that you can see a live text transcription while the caller is leaving the message. This means you don’t always have to play the audio, sometimes reading it is enough to decide whether the call needs immediate attention.

How to use Direct Voicemail on Galaxy S25 series

Once the feature is available on your device, you can use it with simple steps:

When you receive a call, choose the option to send it to voicemail.

You can configure automatic voicemail if the call goes unanswered for a set duration.

Open the Samsung Phone app to listen to messages.

Read the real-time transcript as the voicemail is being recorded.

One thing to note, the feature currently works only for voice calls, not video calls.

The latest beta update is roughly 1.5GB in size and also includes the February 2026 security patch. Samsung has addressed issues related to lock screen elements, Bluetooth call switching, search history in the Phone app, and number pasting errors.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

There are also hints that One UI 8.5 could introduce additional tools, such as Pro camera presets, priority notifications, and new customisation options.