Samsung is hosting Galaxy Ultra Days Sale on its official website in India. The sale began earlier this month, and it will go on until March 22. During the course of this sale, Samsung India is offering a total discount of up to Rs 17,000 on the purchase of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount offers

Samsung says that the interested buyers purchasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra can avail benefits up to Rs 17,000 on exchange, while the rest of the buyers can avail benefits worth Rs 12,000.

As a part of the offer, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 12,000 to all buyers including the ones purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. During the Galaxy Ultra Days sale, the company is offering additional upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 to the interested buyers purchasing the Galaxy S24 Ultra, bringing the total benefits offered to Rs 17,000. Additionally, the company is offering up to 24 months of no-cost EMI to the buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black and Titanium Violet colour variants.

It is worth noting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 in India and these offers will reduce the starting price of the phone to Rs 1,12,000.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discount offers

Coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung says that interested buyers purchasing the Galaxy S23 Ultra can avail benefits up to Rs 13,000 on purchase of the phone.

Talking about the specifics, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 and a bank cashback of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In addition to these offers, the company is offering an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000 during the course of the Galaxy Upgrade Days Sale. This takes the overall benefits to Rs 15,000.

Apart from these, Samsung is offering up to 24 months of No-Cost EMI to the interested buyers.

It is worth noting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,09,999 in India and these offers will reduce the starting price of the phone to Rs 94,999. This smartphone is available in Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime and Red colour variants.