Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 Ultra on Wednesday globally. The smartphone brings a similar design to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, has a quad-camera system, and is powered by a Snapdragon flagship chipset. That all sounds the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. So is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra any different from its predecessor? Let’s find out.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Display, design

Starting with the design, both phones look the same, however, there are slight refinements. Both have the exact same screen sized 6.8 inches. However, the S24 Ultra has a flat display as opposed to the curved edges of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new panel is a Corning Gorilla Glass Armour screen, which is less reflective and durable as compared to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the predecessor.

Furthermore, it’s brighter at 2600 nits peak, whereas, the S23 Ultra’s screen boasts a peak brightness of 1750 nits. The Always On Display (AOD) is now slightly different on the S24 Ultra and its resolution is 3120 x 1440 pixels, versus, the S23 Ultra’s all-black AOD and 3088 x 1440 pixels resolution.

One of the major upgrades to the build is the titanium frame on the S24 Ultra, which is claimed to be stronger, as opposed to the armor aluminum frame on the S23 Ultra. The weight difference is almost negligible – 232 grams (S24 Ultra) and 233 grams (S23 Ultra). The former has the following dimensions – 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm, while the latter has these dimensions – 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9. So the new Ultra is a tad bit slimmer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Cameras



The quad-rear camera setup on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is slightly updated. It gets a 200MP 1/1.3″ main lens, a new 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP 120-degree ultrawide sensor.

As you can see, Samsung swapped the 10MP periscope telephoto with a 50MP periscope telephoto. However, the new lens does 5x optical zoom as opposed to 10x. Is it a downgrade? Well, the megapixels are higher so you can expect a sharper photo at 5x and 10x should also offer close to optical level shots.

Samsung really hasn’t answered why it went 5x, was it because the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5x periscope telephoto lens? or a zoom level users demanded. But that’s there.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a tone of photo-centric software including an object eraser in the gallery, a circle to search, and more. As for video, the S24 Ultra can now shoot 4K videos at up to 120fps instead of 60fps on the S23 Ultra. The usual 8K video recording at up to 30fps is still possible. The front camera specs remain the same on both – 12MP.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Chipset, battery

The Galaxy S24 Ultra brings a major performance upgrade, thanks to Qualcomm’s “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy” chipset. As the name suggests, it’s a boosted Snapdragon Gen 3 exclusively for the S24 Ultra. Also, it’s way more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the S23 Ultra.

Although the tests for the S24 Ultra are under wraps, we had seen the results for the chip sometime back and it goes beyond the 7,000 mark in the multi-core department on Geekbench 6. For comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s multi-core reaches the 5,000 mark.

The AnTuTu scores for the standard SD 8 Gen 3 go beyond the 200,000 mark. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy is expected to offer even better performance. So there’s a big leap on paper, in terms of the performance between the two phones.

Coming to the battery, it’s the same 5,000mAh cell inside both with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. However, Samsung advertised the Galsxy S24 Ultra to offer up to 30 hours of video playback as opposed to up to 26 hours of video playback promise on the S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: Software, AI

Samsung knocked it out of the park this time as it announced 7 years of OS as well as security updates for the Galaxy S24 models, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has 4 years of OS support and 5 years of security updates. This means that you won’t have to buy a new phone anytime soon if you get the new S24 Ultra. Also, the S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 out of the box with One UI 6.1. The predecessor came with Android 13, but thanks to the stable update it’s now running on the latest Android 14.

One of the most talked about features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Galaxy AI suite. The device comes with AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist out of the box. The Galaxy S23 Ultra misses out on these features, as of now. But Samsung confirmed that some of these AI features will be offered to the S23 Ultra among other older flagships via an update.