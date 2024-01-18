Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 Series on Wednesday. The smartphone series comprises the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and the standard Galaxy S24. All phones bring in some changes over their predecessors. Some of the highlights of the series include a 120Hz narrow-bezel display, up to quad-cameras, a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets, and Android 14. Now, Samsung has revealed the India pricing of the phones along with the pre-booking details.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series India price, colors, pre-booking benefits

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series starts at Rs 79,999 for the base model’s base variant and goes up to Rs 1,29,999 for the top model’s base version. Here’s the full price list.

— Samsung Galaxy S24 (8GB/256GB) – Rs 79,999

— Samsung Galaxy S24 (8GB/512GB) – Rs 89,999

— Samsung Galaxy S24+ (12GB/256GB) – Rs 99,999

— Samsung Galaxy S24+ (12GB/512GB) – Rs 109,999

— Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB/256GB) – Rs 1,29,999

— Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB/512GB) – Rs 1,39,999

— Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (12GB/1TB) – Rs 1,59,999

The Galaxy S24 has three color options, namely, Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black. The Galaxy S24+ has Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has four color options – Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray (12GB/1TB exclusive).

Additionally, the Ultra will be sold in three online exclusive (Samsung.com) colors – Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. The S24 and S24+ online exclusive colors include Sapphire Blue and Jade Green.

The series goes on pre-booking starting today 12 PM IST. Here are the pre-booking benefits.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ have benefits worth Rs 22,000. This includes a Rs 12,000 upgrade bonus + Rs 10,000 storage upgrade (Pre-book a 256GB variant and get a 512GB variant). Alternatively, Samsung will offer Rs 5,000 bank cashback and Rs 5,000 upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 has benefits worth Rs 15,000 in the form of an upgrade bonus. Alternatively, Samsung will offer Rs 5,000 bank cashback and Rs 8,000 upgrade.

Those who pre-order early starting today at 12 PM in the “Samsung Live” event will get an additional exclusive gift – Wireless Charger Duo – worth Rs 4,999.