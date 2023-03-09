Samsung has several A and M series devices planned for this year. Some of the models including the Galaxy A14 5G was launched in January in select markets. Now, Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy M14 5G in Ukraine. Also Read - MWC 2023: VMware collaborates with Samsung on Virtualized RAN to Pave Way for Open 5G Networks

As you’d expect, the device shares some of its specs with the Galaxy A14 5G. It has a water-drop notch panel, triple cameras, and an Exynos 1330 SoC. That said, let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G could launch on March 15

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G price, colors, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced starting at UAH 8,299 (Rs 18,400 ) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and UAH 8,999 (Rs 19,900) for 4GB + 128GB variant. It comes in three different color options such as Silver, Blue, and Dark Blue. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

The device is available for purchase on Samsung’s Ukraine website. There’s no information on the product’s availability for other markets but we should know about it soon.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It is a water-drop notch panel, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V panel. It has a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 1TB.

There’s a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. It has a 13MP camera on the front for clicking selfie portraits.

In terms of battery, Samsung has stacked a massive 6,000mAh cell inside that phone with 25W fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.

The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with Samsung’s One UI Core 5 on top. It is a dual-SIM phone with 5G connectivity. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, and GPS. It has USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.