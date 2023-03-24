comscore Samsung Galaxy F14 5G debuts with Exynos 1330: Price, specs
    News

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with Exynos 1330 SoC and 6,000mAh battery unveiled

    Mobiles

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and has the new 5nm Exynos 1330 octa-core chipset.

    Highlights

    • Samsung announces the Galaxy F14 5G.
    • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G comes with a large FHD+ display.
    • Samsung Galaxy F14 5G pack a massive 6,000mAh battery.
    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G featured

    Samsung on Friday launched a new budget Galaxy smartphone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone comes with a clean back, dual cameras, and a massive battery. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

    It is said to be the segment’s only phone with a 5nm chipset. The device is priced starting at under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Samsung announces new offers on Smart TVs, ACs and more: Check latest deals here

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in India, offers, colors

    The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G starts at Rs 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. However, there’s Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC credit cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 live commerce booking today: Check price, offers, and specs

    With the card offer, the final price comes to Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, for the respective variants. The device has Black, Green, and Purple color options.

    The smartphone will be available for purchase in its first sale on Match 30 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy comes with a plastic back and has an IPS LCD display on the front. It sports a 6.6-inch Infinity-V notch display with Full-HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    In terms of optics, the device has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes such as Panorama, Portrait, Macro, Pro, and others.

    Upfront, there’s a 13MP  camera for clicking selfies. The rear, as well as the front camera, can shoot 1080 videos at 30fps.

    The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of its highlights is the massive battery that it houses. The device comes equipped with a 6,000mAh cell that could offer you a 2-day battery.

    In terms of the operating system, Samsung is offering Android 13-based One UI core 5.1. Samsung will offer 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security.

    • Published Date: March 24, 2023 1:37 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Twitter Blue goes global as legacy blue ticks get ready for sunset

    No, it s not a joke, legacy blue ticks are going away from Twitter on April 1

    Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs

    Madhav Sheth steps down as Realme s India head

    BYJU's set to close $250 mn funding round soon at a lower valuation

    Nokia C12 Pro Launched In India With Price Starting At Rs 6999 - Watch Video

    Google Begins Public Release Of Bard, Its ChatGPT Competitor - Watch Video

    Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earbuds Launched With ANC & Bluetooth Multipoint Features - Watch Video

    Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video

    Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
    Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)