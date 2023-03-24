Samsung on Friday launched a new budget Galaxy smartphone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G. The smartphone comes with a clean back, dual cameras, and a massive battery. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

It is said to be the segment’s only phone with a 5nm chipset. The device is priced starting at under Rs 15,000. Also Read - Samsung announces new offers on Smart TVs, ACs and more: Check latest deals here

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in India, offers, colors

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G starts at Rs 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 15,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. However, there’s Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC credit cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 live commerce booking today: Check price, offers, and specs

With the card offer, the final price comes to Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, for the respective variants. The device has Black, Green, and Purple color options.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in its first sale on Match 30 at 12 noon on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy comes with a plastic back and has an IPS LCD display on the front. It sports a 6.6-inch Infinity-V notch display with Full-HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of optics, the device has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera comes with different modes such as Panorama, Portrait, Macro, Pro, and others.

Upfront, there’s a 13MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear, as well as the front camera, can shoot 1080 videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. One of its highlights is the massive battery that it houses. The device comes equipped with a 6,000mAh cell that could offer you a 2-day battery.

In terms of the operating system, Samsung is offering Android 13-based One UI core 5.1. Samsung will offer 2 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security.