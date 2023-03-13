Samsung is all set to launch an affordable Galaxy F14 5G smartphone in India next week that is likely to start below Rs 15,000, industry sources said on Monday. Galaxy F14 5G is tipped to come with several segment-first features, including a 6000mAh battery and powerful 5 nm Exynos chipset to deliver seamless performance, sources told IANS, making it a game-changer for the company in the affordable segment. Also Read - Samsung is likely to skip 'Galaxy S23 FE' this year

Samsung's new 5nm chipset — Exynos 1330 — is an octa-core processor that's designed for multi-taskers and offers fast speeds and long battery life.

The octa-core CPU consists of an Arm Coretex-A78 dual-core for performance intensive tasks and a Cortex-A55 hexa-core for always-on tasks with power efficiency.

Galaxy F14 5G will be Samsung’s second F series smartphone in India this year. The company had earlier launched Galaxy F04 in January.

The device is likely to start selling across the country later this month. Galaxy F retails on Flipkart, Samsung Online Store and across leading retail stores.

Samsung launched several 5G smartphones in India this year to consolidate its 5G leadership in the country.

The company will launch two new A series smartphones — Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G — in the country this week.

Starting with the Galaxy A54 5G, the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G will come with a slightly bigger screen – a 6.6-inch display – having a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A54 5G will boast a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens supporting OIS.

The main lens will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, it will have a 32MP front camera.

The Galaxy A34 5G will have a different triple-camera setup. The setup will be led by a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Both devices will house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The duo will come with an IP67 rating and will boot on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.