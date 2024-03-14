Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 debuted in India a few days back, however, without their price or availability details. The company has now revealed what the new Galaxy A-series phones will cost in India, alongside the information on when they will go up for sale. Samsung has also listed the offers for customers to get the best deal on the purchase. The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a mid-range premium phone, while the Galaxy A35 is for customers who want a premium design for less. Let us take a look at what the new Samsung phones will cost you.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 may cost this much

Samsung Galaxy A55 price, sale, offer

The new Galaxy A55 is priced at Rs 39,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The one with 256GB of storage but the same RAM capacity costs Rs 42,999. And, finally, the highest tier with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back by Rs 45,999. The phone comes in Awesome Blue and Awesome Navy colours and is now available to buy from Samsung’s online store, Samsung Stores, and Samsung partners across India, while online platforms will soon begin the sale.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy A35: Specifications compared

While Samsung has not detailed the offer on the phone, it will host the Samsung Live at noon later today where these details will be shared.

Samsung Galaxy A35 price, sale, offer

The price of the Galaxy A35 starts at Rs 30,999, which will get you the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with higher storage of 256GB, however, will cost you Rs 33,999. Unlike the Galaxy A55, the Galaxy A35 comes in three colours: Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Iceblue. This model is also now available from Samsung’s online store and its physical stores across India. However, third-party shopping platforms have not begun the sale yet.

Since Samsung will reveal the offers and more details officially at noon during the Samsung Live, the current listings do not say anything about discounts or deals.

The sale of both phones on third-party platforms is expected to begin at noon, after the Samsung Live is over.