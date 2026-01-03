Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

Written By Shubham Arora
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 10:51 PM (IST)
The under Rs 25,000 segment remains one of the most competitive in 2026. From powerful processors to large batteries and high-refresh-rate AMOLED displays, these smartphones offer flagship-like features without stretching your budget too far.
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion stands out with its quad-curved 1.5K pOLED display and clean software experience. Powered by the Dimensity 7400, it delivers reliable performance, while the Sony LYTIA main camera and 68W fast charging round out a balanced package. Price - Rs 22,999.
Nothing Phone 3a focuses on design and versatility. Its AMOLED display gets extremely bright, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 ensures smooth daily performance. The triple-camera setup, including a 2x telephoto lens, adds extra flexibility for photography. Price - Rs 24,999.
Realme P4 Pro is built for power users. It offers a sharp 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, a massive 7,000mAh battery, and 80W charging. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 keeps performance strong for gaming and multitasking. Price - Rs 24,999.
Vivo T4 5G delivers impressive battery life with its huge 7,300mAh cell and 90W fast charging. The AMOLED display is bright and smooth, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 handles everyday tasks and gaming without major hiccups. Price - Rs 22,999.
Samsung Galaxy A55 focuses on reliability and long-term support. It features a solid Super AMOLED display, dependable cameras, and Samsung’s promise of extended software updates. Price - Rs 23,999.
OnePlus Nord CE 5 combines a clean OxygenOS experience with strong hardware. Its Dimensity 8350 Apex chip offers smooth performance, while the large 7,100mAh battery and 80W fast charging make it ideal for heavy users. Price - Rs 24,999.
iQOO Z10 targets performance-focused buyers with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip and a massive 7,300mAh battery. The AMOLED display, fast charging, and capable Sony camera sensor make it a strong all-rounder. Price - Rs 22,999.
