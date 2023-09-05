Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is getting a new color option soon. It is the ‘Awesome White’ shade which was missing during the India launch of the phone. With this new color, buyers will have a total of four color options to choose from. What are those? The Awesome Lime, Awesome Violet, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome White.

READ MORE Samsung plans to integrate AI into home appliances next year

The exact launch date of this color variant is unknown, but it should be available for purchase in the coming weeks. The phone’s listing on the company website has listed the Awesome White color but it is currently out of stock. It is worth noting that the new color will likely be only available in the 256GB variant, as per the company website.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The device is available for purchase in both online and offline markets.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications

The Galaxy A54 5G comes with a slew of features such as a clean and minimal design, a flat-screen punch-hole panel, and an OIS camera. To delve into the details, the smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole screen has up to 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by an Exynos 1380 octa-core SoC, which is a 5nm in-house chipset. The device has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage needs. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

In terms of the optics, it has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens. The main lens has support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro lens. The rear camera of the phone can shoot 4K videos and even slow-motion footage. It has a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Other than this, the smartphone has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OneUI on top. The smartphone is eligible to receive the upcoming Android 14 OS update upon its arrival.