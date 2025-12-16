Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specifications Leaked Via Geekbench; Launch Ahead?

Samsung is focusing on bringing devices to almost all of its price segments. We have earlier heard leaks about Samsung’s A series, and we are already bombarded with the details of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Now, the budget phone Samsung Galaxy A07 5G has been spotted on the Geekbench database, hinting towards an imminent launch. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared some key details, including the specifications and Geekbench score. Here is everything that we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: Key Specifications Leak

Based on the shared details, the Galaxy A07 5G is spotted with the model number SM-A076B, which seems to have a 1361 OpenCL score. Moreover, the budget phone could be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset, featuring six cores clocked at 2.00 GHz and two cores clocked at 2.40 GHz. Apart from this, it is expected to run on Android 16 out of the box and may get 4GB of RAM.

The phone is expected to launch later this month or early January 2026; however, the final launch date is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G SM-A076B confirms to launch with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 chipset via Geekbench. Specifications

⬛ Dimensity 6300 SoC

2 × 2.40GHz

6 × 2.00GHz

🎮 Mali-G57 MC2 r0p1 GPU

🍭 Android 16

– 4GB RAM pic.twitter.com/dqAyzx4nVV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 15, 2025

A Look At The Predecessor..

Know that the Galaxy A07 5G’s predecessor, the Galaxy A06 5G, is also powered by a similar Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Moreover, it features a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, it features a 50MP main camera coupled with an auxiliary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A06 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging speed.

While the rest of the specs are still unknown for the Galaxy A07 5G, but if the chipset leak comes true, then it seems like the upcoming Galaxy A07 5G will be a trivial upgrade over the predecessor.

Still, we suggest to wait for the official announcement and get a concrete idea about the specifications, features and price of the Galaxy A07 5G.