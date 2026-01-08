Samsung Files Innovative Flip Phone Patent with Dual Displays and Reversible Folding Mechanism

Samsung is one such company which has long been the forefront of smartphone innovation with constantly exploring new designs and several display technologies. This time, it’s the latest patent that the tech giant filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This new filed patent reveals a new flip phone with a 360 degree hinge and a fully reversible design. Unlike current flip phones, this innovative design does not have a fixed front or back when folded. It means Samsung is planning to bring this flip phone with a nee approach to foldable smartphones.

Samsung Filed For a New Patent: Reversible Flip Phone

The new patent filed by Samsung highlights a dual-sided display concept wherein both the panels and nearly identical in size and appearance. It means this new concept foldable smartphone’s either side can face outward. This is change in foldable smartphone technology, especially current flip phones like Galazy Z Flip 7, which have a main display on one side and a plain back panel.

The sketch mentioned in this patent describes multiple orientations, including folded, unfolded, and partially folded. It demonstrates the reversible functionality.

Expected Camera and Hinge Features

Although the patent is primarily about design, and does not deal with the internal hardware, it does depict a circular cut out on one of the panels. This panel perhaps may contain a camera sensor, with an LED flash. The patent sketch side view indicates uniform thickness and a hinge system, which allows folding both ways.

However, the location of the hinge is not quite in the center. This makes portions of the device visible when the device is folded in half, an aspect that might be improved to make it useful.

Innovative Concept

The patent of Samsung focuses on the physical design and folding at 360 degree. It however does not establish the commercial product since not all the patent devices reach the market.

A completely hinged version would be very complicated in its design to enable the screen to fold in and out without breaking. In contrast with the existing foldable devices, the concept device will remove a dedicated cover screen. Meaning, it allows the main display to wrap around the back when folded outward.

Samsung’s Vision for Future Foldable Innovations

We all know that Samsung has a history of experimenting with foldable displays and even at CES 2026, the tech giant unveiled Spatial Signage glasses-free 3D display with a sleek 52 mm profile and slim 85-inch frame. While this reversible patent flip phone may or may not become a real product, it showcases company’s commitment in pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology and display innovation in foldable smartphone market.