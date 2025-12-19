Redmi Note 15 5G India Price Leaked Ahead Of January 6 Launch: What To Expect

Redmi Note 15 5G price in India and its RAM and storage configurations have reportedly surfaced online ahead of the phone’s scheduled launch on January 6, 2026. The upcoming Redmi Note-series smartphone has already been confirmed to go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. Its dedicated Amazon microsite has now gone live and reveals several key specifications. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Variants (Expected)

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 22,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end model, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, is said to cost Rs 24,999.

Redmi Note 15 Indian variant pricing is here: • 8GB + 128GB 💰 ₹22,999

• 8GB + 256GB 💰 ₹24,999 The device will feature a 108MP main rear camera. Last week, I also exclusively shared that alongside the Redmi Note 15, the Redmi Pad 2 5G would be launching in… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 19, 2025

If accurate, the Indian pricing would be noticeably lower than the global version. The Redmi Note 15 5G made its global debut in Poland earlier this month, where it starts at PLN 1,199, roughly Rs 30,000, for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In comparison, the Indian version is likely to offer more RAM at a lower starting price.

Globally, the phone is available in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications, Features

The Amazon microsite confirms that the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to offer peak brightness of up to 3,200 nits and support Hydro Touch 2.0, which improves touch response even when the screen is wet. The screen is also TUV Triple Eye Care certified.

The handset will carry an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. Powering the Indian variant is confirmed to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, the same processor used in the global model. Xiaomi claims performance gains of up to 30 percent in CPU tasks and a 10 percent GPU improvement, along with 48 months of lag-free usage.

For cameras, the phone will feature a 108MP primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation and support for 4K video recording. The Redmi Note 15 5G will pack a 5,520mAh unit with 45W wired charging support.