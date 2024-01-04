Redmi will take wraps off the Redmi Note 13 series today in India. The much-anticipated smartphone series will comprise at least three devices including the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G. The trio will have some similarities, but will differ significantly in terms of the chipset. Let’s see when and where you can watch today’s launch live.

Redmi Note 13 series launch Livestream

Redmi will stream the launch of the Redmi Note 13 series on its official YouTube channel. The launch of Livestream will commence at 12 noon today. Those interested can click on the preview below to watch the Livestream.

Redmi Note 13 series specifications and price (expected)

The Redmi Note 13 series is already official in China and expect the Indian units to have the same specifications.

The Note 13 trio in the home market features a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a thin-bezel design. The standard Note 13’s screen has 1,000 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Pro and Pro Plus’ screens have higher 1,800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The standard Note 13 boasts a dual-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The Pro and Pro Plus models have a 200MP triple camera system, which also includes a dedicated ultra-wide lens. All have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Note 13 is powered by a Dimensity 6080 chipset with 6GB of base RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Note 13 Pro has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with a base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Note 13 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by a Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As for the battery, the Note 13 packs a 5,000mAh cell with 33W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box. In India as well, it is expected to run on Android 13 and get the Android 14 update later. The same goes for the rest of the two models.

The Note 13 Pro houses a 5,100mAh cell with 67W fast charging support. The Note 13 Pro Plus, on the other hand, packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 120W fast charging.