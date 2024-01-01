Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Redmi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 13 series on January 4 in India. The smartphone series was introduced a few months back in China and now it will enter India with similar specs. The series will comprise three devices including the Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note Pro Plus 5G. Each one of them will differ in terms of chipset, but will have a few similarities when it comes to the design. Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone series.

READ MORE Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G launching in India next month: What to expect

Redmi Note 13 5G specifications and price

The Note 13 5G will be the most affordable device in the series. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The AMOLED screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate, 1 billion colors, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It will also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will feature a dual-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, expect it to have a 16MP lens.

Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Since a 5,000mAh battery is standard, the device will pack just that and will be powered by 33W fast charging. Expect it to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box, with Android 14 upgradable later.

The Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000. It will arrive in multiple color options.

Redmi Note 13 Pro specifications and price

As aforementioned, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is already official in China and the Indian unit is expected to have the same specs. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 68 billion colors and a higher peak brightness of 1,800 nits. It has a 1.5K resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

It has a triple camera system on the back with a 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There will be a 16MP selfie lens. The device in India is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with a base 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will arrive with a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. As for the OS, it is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box in India with the Android 14 update arriving later.

The Note 13 Pro is expected to start at under Rs 25,000 in India. It may arrive in more than three color options.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus specifications and price

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will be the top-of-the-line device in the series featuring a 6.67-inch curved display. The OLED panel has 68 billion colors, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and 1.5K resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels.

The device has the same camera setup as the 13 Pro. So a 200MP triple camera system on the back with a 16MP Selfie snapper. The device has Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC in China and the Indian unit will have the same chipset, as confirmed by Redmi. It has up to 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will run on Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 on top.

The Note 13 Pro Plus is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India. It may arrive in more than three color options.