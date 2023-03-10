comscore Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear Price in India, Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear Reviews and Specs (10th March 2023) | Techlusive India
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear
News

Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear

Mobiles

Rumours are rife that the Redmi K60 Ultra would arrive sometime in the third quarter of this year, but a date is not clear.

Highlights

  • Redmi is likely working on the Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone.
  • A new leak has revealed the processor and charging details.
  • Rumours suggest the Redmi K60 Ultra will come sometime in Q3 2023.
redmik50ultralaunch

Redmi may be preparing to launch the next phone in the K-series in China. As a successor to the Redmi K50 Ultra, the brand is likely to launch the Redmi K60 Ultra later this year. Rumours are rife that the Redmi K60 Ultra would arrive sometime in the third quarter of this year, but a launch date is unclear. Whenever that happens, we, for now, have received a leak, revealing the key specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra.

A leak on Weibo suggests some interesting bits about the specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra. As opposed to the Redmi K60 Pro, which was launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Redmi K60 Ultra would go for a MediaTek processor. This sounds slightly weird since an Ultra phone is supposedly the highest-end phone in a series, and it, thus, should pack the best of the best.

The Redmi K60 Ultra is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is possible the leak is wrong about the processor because there is no way Redmi K60 Ultra would turn out to be slower than the Redmi K60 Pro. Redmi has not said a word about the phone or the specifications, so you should take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Besides, the Redmi K60 Ultra specifications may include a 100W fast charging system, which is again slower than Redmi K60 Pro’s 120W fast charging. This is another instance of why the leak could be wrong. But unless we get more information on the same, there is no way to refute the leak as of now.

We do not know the rest of the specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra at the moment, but you can expect some upgrades over the Redmi K50 Ultra. Its last year’s flagship phone featured a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, ran Android 12-based MIUI 13, and featured 108-megapixel cameras.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2023 9:45 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear

Spotify announces revamped app with a hint of TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube

itel launches A60 smartphone with 5000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Details here

Spotify app in India to soon get Discover Mode

Apple s 5G may be made by TSMC, likely to arrive in 2024 iPhone models

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays