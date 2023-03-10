Redmi may be preparing to launch the next phone in the K-series in China. As a successor to the Redmi K50 Ultra, the brand is likely to launch the Redmi K60 Ultra later this year. Rumours are rife that the Redmi K60 Ultra would arrive sometime in the third quarter of this year, but a launch date is unclear. Whenever that happens, we, for now, have received a leak, revealing the key specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra.

A leak on Weibo suggests some interesting bits about the specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra. As opposed to the Redmi K60 Pro, which was launched earlier this year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Redmi K60 Ultra would go for a MediaTek processor. This sounds slightly weird since an Ultra phone is supposedly the highest-end phone in a series, and it, thus, should pack the best of the best.

The Redmi K60 Ultra is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is possible the leak is wrong about the processor because there is no way Redmi K60 Ultra would turn out to be slower than the Redmi K60 Pro. Redmi has not said a word about the phone or the specifications, so you should take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Besides, the Redmi K60 Ultra specifications may include a 100W fast charging system, which is again slower than Redmi K60 Pro’s 120W fast charging. This is another instance of why the leak could be wrong. But unless we get more information on the same, there is no way to refute the leak as of now.

We do not know the rest of the specifications of the Redmi K60 Ultra at the moment, but you can expect some upgrades over the Redmi K50 Ultra. Its last year’s flagship phone featured a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, ran Android 12-based MIUI 13, and featured 108-megapixel cameras.