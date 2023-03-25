comscore Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ low-cost phones with Android Go launched Price in India, Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ low-cost phones with Android Go launched Reviews and Specs (25th March 2023) | Techlusive India
    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ low-cost phones with Android Go launched

    The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ share all their specifications except for a single difference: the latter has a fingerprint sensor.

    Redmi has launched two entry-level phones called Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. The new phones come with Android Go software, which is a trimmed-down version of the regular Android. That means you will see apps such as Google Go, Gmail Go, and Maps Go, instead of their fuller counterparts. But currently, customers in Europe will be able to buy these phones. Also Read - Redmi K60 Ultra key specifications leaked, launch date unclear

    The launch comes alongside the debut of the Redmi Watch 3 in Europe. While the A2 and A2+ smartphones are new to the market, the Redmi Watch 3 had previously launched in China. Redmi, however, has not said a word about whether these phones would come to India. Also Read - Redmi A2 design, specs, and pricing details surface ahead of launch

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ price

    Although Redmi has announced the launch of the two phones through its websites, it has not revealed the price.

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ specifications

    The Redmi A2 and A2+ share all their specifications except for a single difference. The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ come with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phones are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 processor coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Both phones come with support for a microSD card for expandable storage.

    On the back, the phones feature an 8-megapixel main camera and a QVGA secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, you get a 5-megapixel camera on both phones. Both phones have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

    Coming to the difference between the two phones, the Redmi A2+ has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, unlike the Redmi A2.

    • Published Date: March 25, 2023 7:26 PM IST
