    Redmi A2 series to launch on May 19 in India: Everything you need to know

    The Redmi A2 series comprising Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ is set to launch next week in the country.

    • Redmi A2 series scheduled to launch on May 19.
    • Redmi A2 series in India may comprise the Redmi A2 and A2+.
    • Redmi A2 series will come with a leather-like rear design.
    Redmi A2

    Xiaomi has scheduled a launch date for the Redmi A2 series in India. The entry-level phones will be unveiled next week and will succeed the Redmi A1 series. Also Read - Looking for a phone to play Call of Duty? Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000

    Redmi A2 series India launch date availability

    The Redmi A2 series will launch on May 19 in India. The series will comprise two models the Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+. Also Read - Looking for best smartphones under Rs 15,000? Check this list

    The series will be available for purchase online in the Indian market. For the unversed, the phones were launched in the global markets in March this year.

    Redmi A2 series expected price and colors

    The Redmi A2 series is expected to be priced under Rs 8,000. That’s because the Redmi A1 series was launched in the said price segment.

    Now, this is one of the popular price segments that’s seen some interesting phones lately. Brands like Motorola, Realme, Tecno, Infinix, Samsung, and Lava have been propelling phones in the segment given its popularity.

    With the A2 series’ launch, buyers are expected to get two more options when buying new entry-level phones.

    Redmi A2 series: What to expect?

    The Redmi A1 series arrived with a budget MediaTek Helio processor and a leather-like back. Thanks to the promotional campaign of the Redmi A2 series and the previous release of the phones in the global markets, we know that the phones retain the same leather-like back finish.

    Both models will feature a water-drop notch display with a noticeable amount of bezels. The global versions come with a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

    The duo has an 8MP dual-rear camera system and a 5MP selfie shooter. The A2+ features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which the vanilla A2 lacks.

    Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, which is slightly better than the predecessor’s Helio A22 SoC. Both models pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

    The phones boot on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box with MIUI skin on top.

    • Published Date: May 12, 2023 4:45 PM IST
