Redmi on Friday launched the all-new Redmi A2 series in India. The Redmi A2 series comprises the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+. Some of the highlights features of the phones include a large display, premium leather-like back texture, and a big battery.

Redmi A2 series price in India, colors, and availability

The Redmi A2 starts at Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage, and Rs 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. These prices are inclusive of the Rs 500 discount on ICICI Bank cards.

The Redmi A2 is priced a Rs 8,499 for the lone variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Both phones come in Light Blue, Light Green, and Black color options.

The series will go up for sale on May 23 on Amazon and Xiaomi’s official website.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ specifications and features

The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are mostly the same phones. The Redmi A2+ comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, whereas, the vanilla A2 relies on facial unlock.

The series comes with a premium leather-like texture on the back that’s similar to its predecessor. In fact, the design is the same as the Redmi A1 series.

There are some internal upgrades, though. The Redmi A2 series sports a large 6.52-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The duo boasts a dual camera system on the back with an 8MP main lens having f/2.0 aperture. It is assisted by a QVGA lens. There’s a 5MP camera on the front selfies. The rear and the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

At the helm, the series is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, which is an upgrade from the Helio A22 SoC. For the unversed, the Helio G36 is an octa-core chipset.

Coming to the battery, the series packs a 5,000mAh cell with 10W charging support. Since the screen is HD+ and the battery is big, expect a good battery life.

The Redmi A2 series boots on Android 13 Go Edition and has MIUI skin on top. It has a 3.5mm headphone for audio and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer. As said above, the A2+ phone has a dedicated rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.