5 Cheapest smartphones you can buy on Amazon right now

Amazon finds: Are you looking for a smartphone that you want to use as your secondary device, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on it? If you are, Amazon India offers a host of discounts to the interested buyers post which a lot of budget smartphones that would otherwise be available at a price of around Rs 10,000 are available at a price of around Rs 5,000 on the e-retail platform. So, if you are looking for a secondary device, here are our top picks for you:

Redmi A2

This phone costs Rs 9,999 but it is available for Rs 5,499. It is available in Classic Black, Sea Green and Aqua Blue colour variants. It comes with a 16.5CM HD+ display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor and it comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It has a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04

This phone costs Rs 11,999 but it is available for Rs 7,999. It is available in Shadow Blue and Sea Green colour variants. It comes with a 16.5CM HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It has an 13MP + 2MP camera dual camera setup at the back and a 5MP camera on the front. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi 13C

This phone costs Rs 11,999 but it is available for Rs 7,999. It is available in Black, Green and White colour variants. It sports a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P85 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It has a 50MP AI triple camera setup at the back. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco C51

This phone costs Rs 10,999 but it is available for Rs 5,999. It is available in Royal Blue and Power Black colour variants. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and runs Android 13 Go OS. It has an 8MP dual camera setup at the back. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

This is available at a price of Rs 6,499. It is available in a single dark blue colour variant. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400 nits. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It has an 8MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera in the front. This phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.