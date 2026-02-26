Realme’s battery race is ON! Narzo Power 5G with 10,001mAh battery launching on March 5

Realme is clearly not done experimenting with big batteries. After introducing a 10,000mAh-class phone recently, the brand is now bringing another powerbank-like phone – the Realme Narzo Power 5G. It is set to pack a massive 10,001mAh battery. Realme claims the phone can deliver up to 38 days of standby, over 185 hours of music playback, 32+ hours of YouTube, 21 hours of navigation, and around 11 hours of BGMI at 90FPS. Also Read: This Realme phone tipped to get dual 200MP cameras this year

The company has officially confirmed that the Narzo Power will launch in India on March 5 at 12 PM IST, and ahead of the debut, most of its key specifications are already out in the open. Also Read: Realme C83 5G India launch on March 7: Set to pack 7000mAh battery and 144Hz display confirmed

Realme Narzo Power 5G: What to expect

Apart from a bigger battery, it is also expected to support 27W wired charging, 27W reverse charging, and even bypass charging, which helps reduce heat during gaming sessions. Despite this giant battery, the phone weighs 219g, which Realme says makes it one of the slimmest phones in this battery category. Also Read: Google Pixel 10 now available at a BIG discount in India: Here’s the deal

It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process, paired with a HyperVision Plus AI chip. Realme says this AI chip reduces power consumption by 16 percent. The phone is said to support 90FPS gameplay in BGMI, and with a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve Plus display. Moreover, it may feature a 6.78-inch display with up to 6,500 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

On the camera side, the Narzo Power features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and support for 4K video recording. Note that it’s not positioned as a camera-first phone. The device will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. Realme has promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. It will be available in Titan Blue and Titan Silver.

While the rest of the details, such as price and variants, will be confirmed on the launch date.