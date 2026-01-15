Realme P4 Power 5G Confirmed To Launch In India Soon; It May Pack A Massive 10,000mAh Battery

Realme is all set to expand its P-series lineup in India with the launch of a new smartphone, focusing on the battery life this time. The tech giant has officially teased and confirmed the launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G in India. Well, the final launch date is yet to be confirmed but what has been confirmed so far is a massive battery!

The confirmation came after a dedicated microsite for a new P-series phone went live on Flipkart earlier this week. Shortly after, a Realme executive clarified that the page belongs to the upcoming Realme P4 Power 5G, confirming both its identity and its India launch plans.

The phone is expected to be sold as a Flipkart-exclusive. While the exact launch date hasn’t been announced yet, the steady flow of teasers suggests it’s not too far away.

Realme P4 Power 5G: What Will It Bring?

Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme India, has been teasing the phone as the battery powerhouse. Multiple reports suggest that the Realme P4 Power 5G could pack a 10,000mAh battery, which is far larger than what we usually see in mainstream smartphones. According to official teasers, the phone is claimed to deliver up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge.

Realme is also highlighting bypass charging, a feature that powers the phone directly from the charger during heavy tasks like gaming. This helps reduce heat and battery stress. On top of that, the phone is teased to support 27W reverse charging, allowing it to act as a power bank for other devices.

Apart from the battery, the phone is tipped to weigh around 218g. Another interesting claim is long-term durability, with teasers hinting at extended longevity, though what that exactly means in real-world usage remains to be seen. Talking about the cameras, the leaks suggest the phone may feature a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor, along with secondary cameras for depth or auxiliary tasks.

If the 10,000mAh battery claim holds true, the Realme P4 Power 5G could stand out as a phone built for users who value endurance above everything else.