Realme P4 Lite 4G launching confirmed for Feb 20 with massive 6,300mAh battery: Here's all you need to know

Realme is all set to expand its P-series with the launch of a new smartphone this week in India. The tech giant has confirmed that the Realme P4 Lite is launching on February 20th. However, it will be a 4G device, which also hints towards an affordable price, as it is skipping the 5G connectivity. Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

This will join the existing P-series members such as the P4 Power, P4 Pro, and P4X. While pricing is yet to be revealed, early expectations suggest it could land in the entry-level segment. What do we all know about the Realme P4 Lite 4G so far? Have a look. Also Read: 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in 2026

Realme P4 Lite 4G specs and features (expected)

If there is one feature Realme is clearly highlighting, it is the battery. The P4 Lite 4G is confirmed to pack a 6,300mAh unit, something the brand claims is the largest in its category. Interestingly, despite the large battery, the phone is teased to maintain a slim design with under 8mm thickness. The company has also confirmed that a charger will be included in the box.

Under the hood, the device will run on the UNISOC T7250 octa-core chipset, another point which hints towards an affordable price. On the display front, the handset is expected to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme has confirmed an IP54 rating, which means the device should handle minor splashes and dust.

Even in the entry segment, AI features are becoming standard. The P4 Lite 4G is set to include tools like Circle to Search, AI photo enhancements, and Noise Reduction Call 2.0 to improve voice clarity. While camera details and pricing remain under wraps, the early picture suggests a phone focused on battery life, practicality, and a simple user experience rather than headline-grabbing specs.

More details should arrive when Realme officially takes the wraps off on February 20. Till then, we need to wait for the official launch.