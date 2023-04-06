Realme Narzo N55 to arrive in India on April 12

Realme today announced that it is planning to launch a new Narzo-branded smartphone in India soon. The company said that it will launch the Realme Narzo N55 in India at 12:30PM on April 12, 2023. The upcoming Narzo N55 will be first smartphone the Nazro’s upcoming N-series devices and it will be available in India exclusively via Realme’s online store and Amazon India. Also Read - Realme Project N India launch confirmed via Amazon, Realme Narzo N55 expected

“Realme is all set to expand its narzo family with a new powerful entrant – the Next-Gen Fast Charging Leader, narzo N55. With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, the narzo N55 is designed to provide the users with a unique experience,” Realme said about its upcoming smartphone. While the description gives us few clues as to what we should expect from the smartphone, the phone is already listed on Realme India’s official website and Amazon India, which divulges some details about the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and key specs surfaced, could launch in May

The listing on Amazon India reveals that the upcoming Narzo N55 smartphone will be available in a Prime Blue colour variant, which Realme says has been co-designed with the e-retailer. The phone will have a dual-tone effect at the back and a dual camera setup at the back that is housed inside two circular camera modules. Directly under it will be the Narzo branding in white and Blue. The phone will sport volume rockers and the power button on the right side and a speaker, a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm jack at the bottom. Also Read - Realme C55 Review: A well-rounded budget smartphone

Furthermore, the listing on Amazon India reveals that the Narzo N55 smartphone will sport a glitter texture, come with a C-angle design and be the thinnest in the segment. The listing also reveals that the phone will be 7.89mm thin. Beyond this, Realme hasn’t revealed more details about the device. However, it is expected to divulge more details closer to launch.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch display and come with a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor and come with a 50MP primary camera at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. That said, we would advise that you take these details with a pinch of salt as Realme is yet to confirm these specs.