comscore Realme Narzo N55 to arrive in India on April 12
    News

    Realme Narzo N55 to launch in India on April 12: Check details

    Mobiles

    Realme has announced that it will soon be launching a new Narzo smartphone in India. Ahead of the official launch, here is everything that we know about it.

    Highlights

    • Realme will soon launch a new Narzo smartphone in India.
    • Realme Narzo N55 will launch in India on April 12.
    • Realme Narzo N55 will be available in India via Amazon.
    Realme Narzo N55

    Image: Realme

    Realme today announced that it is planning to launch a new Narzo-branded smartphone in India soon. The company said that it will launch the Realme Narzo N55 in India at 12:30PM on April 12, 2023. The upcoming Narzo N55 will be first smartphone the Nazro’s upcoming N-series devices and it will be available in India exclusively via Realme’s online store and Amazon India. Also Read - Realme Project N India launch confirmed via Amazon, Realme Narzo N55 expected

    “Realme is all set to expand its narzo family with a new powerful entrant – the Next-Gen Fast Charging Leader, narzo N55. With its sleek design and cutting-edge features, the narzo N55 is designed to provide the users with a unique experience,” Realme said about its upcoming smartphone. While the description gives us few clues as to what we should expect from the smartphone, the phone is already listed on Realme India’s official website and Amazon India, which divulges some details about the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and key specs surfaced, could launch in May

    The listing on Amazon India reveals that the upcoming Narzo N55 smartphone will be available in a Prime Blue colour variant, which Realme says has been co-designed with the e-retailer. The phone will have a dual-tone effect at the back and a dual camera setup at the back that is housed inside two circular camera modules. Directly under it will be the Narzo branding in white and Blue. The phone will sport volume rockers and the power button on the right side and a speaker, a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm jack at the bottom. Also Read - Realme C55 Review: A well-rounded budget smartphone

    Furthermore, the listing on Amazon India reveals that the Narzo N55 smartphone will sport a glitter texture, come with a C-angle design and be the thinnest in the segment. The listing also reveals that the phone will be 7.89mm thin. Beyond this, Realme hasn’t revealed more details about the device. However, it is expected to divulge more details closer to launch.

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that the phone will sport a 6.67-inch display and come with a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor and come with a 50MP primary camera at the back and a 16MP selfie camera. That said, we would advise that you take these details with a pinch of salt as Realme is yet to confirm these specs.

    • Published Date: April 6, 2023 2:09 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Realme Narzo N55 to arrive in India on April 12

    India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

    Snapchat brings safety enhancements in its My AI chatbot

    iPhones with older software won't support Apple's online services

    iOS 17 to bring changes to the Control Center

    Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

    Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

    Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google's Nearby Share feature Now Available On Windows
    Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google Flights Now Offers a Price-Guarantee Booking Feature
    Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Meta removes 28 million pieces of bad content from Facebook and Instagram in India
    Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Google rolled out Topic Filters feature to the desktop version of Google Search