Realme on Wednesday launched the all-new Realme Narzo N55 in India. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the Realme C55 but with slight differences.

Some of the highlights of the phone include a mini capsule display, a 64MP AI camera, MediaTek's Helio SoC, and 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

Realme Narzo N55 India price, colors, and sale details

The Realme Narzo N55 is priced starting at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

In the first sale on April 13, there will be a coupon offer available on Realme.com and Amazon of Rs 700 and Rs 1,000, respectively. That said, the final price of the phone will come down to Rs 10,299 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

Realme will also offer bank offers for those who won’t be able to purchase the phone immediately in the first sale. From April 18 to April 21, buyers will get Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank discounts on the respective variants.

The smartphone has two color options – Prime Blue and Prime Black.

Realme Narzo N55 specifications and features

The Realme Narzo N55 comes with a fancy design on the back. There’s a punch-hole panel on the front offering a modern look.

It sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate support. It comes with Realme’s Mini capsule feature, the same as the Realme C55.

In terms of the cameras, it features a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and 2MP B &W sensor. The main sensor on the phone is the same as the one found on the Realme GT Master Edition.

Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. The selfie camera is located at the top center punch-hole of the display.

At the helm, the Narzo N55 is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.