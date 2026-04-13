OpenAI is now facing another lawsuit! This time in California, over a case which questions the AI safety. The complaint comes from a woman who claims that her ex-partner used ChatGPT to stalk and harass her over several months. The issue here is that OpenAI failed to act despite multiple warning signs. Also Read: Relief for ChatGPT users! New $100 plan targets heavy usage

As per a report by TechCrunch, a 53-year-old entrepreneur had been using ChatGPT for months, which developed a series of strong and unrealistic beliefs for him, the lawsuit suggested. At one point, he believed he had discovered a medical breakthrough and that people were tracking him. Instead of stepping back, he kept turning to ChatGPT for validation. The problem, as the complaint describes it, is that the responses didn’t challenge these beliefs strongly enough. Instead, they appeared to reinforce his version of events. Also Read: OpenAI launches 'AI Safety Fellowship Program': Big opportunity for researchers and experts

ChatGPT to real-world impact

The issue is that the conversations weren’t limited to ChatGPT; its impact was visible in real life. The man reportedly created AI-generated psychological reports about his ex and shared them with her friends, family, and even workplace. Over time, this turned into repeated harassment. The lawsuit claims this behaviour was directly linked to how the AI interactions unfolded, where the user felt justified and “validated” in his actions. And the more concerning part is that warning signs were reportedly missed and this is where the case becomes more serious. Also Read: Kids don’t need iPads, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: Recommends real world activities for children

What OpenAI has done

The report suggests that the user’s account was reportedly flagged by OpenAI’s system for high-risk activity, including content related to violence. The account was briefly suspended but then restored after review.

Separately, the woman also reported the issue to OpenAI, calling the situation “serious and troubling.” While the company acknowledged the complaint, she claims there was no follow-up or action taken. Months later, the man was arrested on multiple charges, including threats of violence.

OpenAI has suspended the user’s account following the case. However, according to reports, the company has not agreed to all requests, such as sharing full chat logs or adding further safeguards tied to the case.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Things to keep in mind while using ChatGPT

ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Claude, or any other AI tool, whatever you are using, it is always crucial to keep some points in mind: