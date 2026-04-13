Free Fire Max daily missions trick: Complete these tasks to earn free vouchers and skins

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale games worldwide, with millions of players finding ways to get ahead in the game. Players usually need to spend diamonds to grab premium items like weapons, guns, emotes, character outfits, bundles, vouchers, skins, and more. Since diamonds require real money, many gamers hesitate to spend them. Nevertheless, there’s an easy and unique way that will allow you to claim premium items in free. One of the easiest ways to earn items is through Newbie Missions that are designed for new and returning players. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 13 April 2026: How to get free rewards without spending diamonds

What is Free Fire Max Newbie Missions

Newbie Missions in Free Fire are designed in such a way that more and more new players and returning players can be benefitted. This is the simple way that allow players to earn exclusive rewards without spending their valuable diamonds. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes 12 April: Unlock free diamonds and exclusive rewards today

Players just need to complete specific tasks and then they can claim items such as Booyah weapon skins, gold coins, gold vouchers, and Luck Royale vouchers. The Newbie Missions are simple and straightforward, helping players to enhance their overall gaming experience. Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 9 April 2026: A complete guide to redeeming codes safely and avoiding expired or invalid codes

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Check Out Basic Tasks to Complete Newbie Missions

To earn rewards from Newbie Missions, players must complete a set of tasks. Here’s a breakdown of the key missions: You need to complete three daily missions to claim the Booyah weapon skin in the game If you want to earn 500 gold coins then make sure you play three ranked matches in any game mode. Try to participate in a match on the Craftland map to receive an additional 500 gold coins. You can also use the Homer character in any match if you want to get hold on 2 gold vouchers. For claiming 2 Luck Royale Vouchers, players need to stay in the top team at least 51 times, that too in squad BR-ranked matches.

Check Out Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Rewards

Open Free Fire Max on your smartphone. In the game lobby, tap the star button on the right-hand side. The Newbie Missions section will open, displaying all tasks. Complete the tasks listed in the mission section while playing the game. Return to the mission section and tap the claim button once a task is completed. The rewards will be added to your account automatically.

Here’s Our Top Tips That Can Help Any Player to Maximize Rewards