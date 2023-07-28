Realme on Weibo has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Realme GT 5. The smartphone will succeed the Realme GT 3 and offer quite a few upgrades. In addition to the brand’s confirmation, the image of the phone’s front panel has been leaked. Let’s take a look at all the details.

READ MORE Top five washing machines under 15,000 to buy in India

Realme GT 5 launch confirmed

Realme has confirmed that the Realme GT 5 will launch soon in China. The smartphone is expected to arrive as early as next month. It will likely be made available in the higher-end segment considering its leaked specs. Speaking of that, the phone’s front panel design has been revealed via an image at a storefront.

READ MORE Bestselling affordable smartphones on Amazon sale

As per the image, the smartphone has a center punch-hole display with thin bezels. The rear design of the phone was also leaked but it doesn’t quite reveal the camera island of the phone. A previous render of the phone by OnLeaks does give us an idea of what to expect in terms of the cameras. The device appears to come with a triple-camera system.

Other than this, some leaks and certifications have given the key specs of the phone. Starting with the display, the device is rumored to come with a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution. The screen will likely have a 144Hz refresh rate and 2160 PWM support. Expect some sort of protection on the panel.

The device is expected to feature three cameras on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens. It will likely have OIS support. The main camera could be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, it may have a 16MP camera for selfies. Similar to the predecessor, we can expect it to have 4K or better video recording support.

This time around, Realme is said to offer the top-of-the-line flagship chipset by Qualcomm. The device could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It is said to have up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It may arrive in two battery and fast charging configurations – 4,600mAh + 240W, 5,200mAh + 150W.

It is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Other features of the phone include an IR blaster, an X-axis motor, and a cooling system for thermals.

Currently, there’s no information on whether the phone will make it to India. But as more information arrives, we’ll update the article.