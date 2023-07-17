Some of the key highlights of Realme C53 include a 108MP main camera sensor, 5000mAh battery, 7.99mm slim design and more.

Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme C53 smartphone in India. The smartphone will be launched in India at 12 PM on July 19. It has its dedicated microsite on Realme India’s official website and Flipkart.

Some of the key highlights of the smartphone include a 108MP main camera sensor, 5000mAh battery, 7.99mm slim design and more.

The company is yet to announce the price of the smartphone but is likely to be a mid-ranger, priced lower than Realme C55.

Realme C53 specifications

Realme C53 will feature a dual camera set up at the back and an LED flash. The arrangement of the cameras and flash looks very similar to those found on recent iPhones. The smartphone will feature a 108MP main camera and will offer photography features, such as ultra-clear images, night photography, portrait mode, and street photography mode.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone will come with a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge support, which will give 50 percent of charge in 52 minutes, as per the company’s claim. The company also claims that the battery pack provides 39 days of standby time, 16 hours of video playback and 81 hours of music playback.

Coming to the design, the smartphone measures 7.99mm in thickness and features a waterdrop notch at the centre of the display with thick bottom bezels. It has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The company has recently launched its C53 in Malaysia, which looks quite similar in design but offers different specifications than C53, which is scheduled to launch in India in the next few days. The C53 in Malaysia comes with a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, up to 12GB dynamic RAM and 128GB storage, a 50MP AI camera, a 6.74-inch display and measures 7.49mm in thickness.

Meanwhile, Realme will also launch its next tablet, Realme Pad 2. The upcoming tablet will launch on July 19 at 12 PM alongside Realme C53. Flipkart has also launched a dedicated microsite for the Realme Pad 2, revealing some of the main features of the tablet.

Some of the key highlights of the upcoming tablet include an 11.5-inch LCD, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 85.2 percent.

The microsite reveals the screen details of this soon-to-be-launched Realme Pad 2. As per the details available on the microsite, the tablet will feature an 11.5-inch LCD with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. It will offer an adaptive refresh rate of 40Hz/60Hz/120Hz and 10-bit colours along with blue light protection and DC dimming.