Realme 16 Pro Series Launching Soon; Check Revealed Colour Options, Expected Specs, More

Realme is slowly setting the stage for its next premium mid-range launch in India. The company has now officially confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series is launching soon, and ahead of the official arrival. The tech giant has already shared some key details around the design, colour options, and a few core features. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

The upcoming lineup will include two models – Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G – and both phones will be sold in India via Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming Realme 16 Pro series. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specs Leak Ahead Of India Launch: Here’s What We Know

Realme 16 Pro Series: A Familiar Design?

Before we jump to the specs, let’s quickly discuss the biggest talking point of the Realme 16 Pro series – its design collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. It has been nearly three years since Realme last partnered with him, and this time the brand is calling the design language “Urban Wild.” Also Read: Realme Narzo 90 Series India Price Leaked Ahead Of December 16 Launch: All Details

However, it must be noted that this isn’t Fukasawa’s first Realme phone. He has previously worked on models like the Realme X, X2 Pro, GT, and GT 2 Pro. The new phones are expected to carry a clean but bold look, with a square-shaped rear camera module housing a triple camera setup and LED flash.

Realme 16 Pro’s Colour Options Revealed

Realme has confirmed four colour options for the 16 Pro series:

Master Gold

Master Grey

Camellia Pink (India-exclusive)

Orchid Purple (India-exclusive)

Both Pro models will be available in these shades, giving buyers a mix of subtle and standout finishes.

Realme 16 Pro Series Expected Specs

Talking about the specs, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon chipset, which is yet to be confirmed. While full specifications are still under wraps, some details are already official. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset that Realme claims is more powerful than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Recent benchmark sightings also hint at a configuration with 12GB RAM, Android 16, and Realme UI 7.

On the camera front, both phones are expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, with the Pro+ model offering up to 10x zoom. The series will also come with AI Edit Genie 2.0, which includes tools like AI StyleMe and AI LightMe for quick image enhancements.

Realme has also confirmed that the Pro series will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.