Realme is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro series 5G, in India today (January 29). The Chinese smartphone maker will launch two models under the series, the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G, both of which are expected to offer premium features and performance at competitive prices.

Realme 12 Pro series India launch: How to watch livestream

The Realme 12 Pro series 5G launch event will start at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on Realme’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. Those interested can tune in to the live stream to catch all the action and announcements from the event.

Realme 12 Pro series India price (expected)

The price of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G is also not confirmed yet, but some leaks indicate that the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G will start at Rs 34,999, while the Realme 12 Pro 5G will start at Rs 25,000. These prices are expected to be for the base variants of the phones, which may have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phones may also have higher variants with more RAM and storage options.

Realme 12 Pro series: specifications (expected)

According to various online leaks and teasers, the Realme 12 Pro series 5G will boast of impressive design and camera capabilities. The Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G will be the first Realme phone to sport a periscope telephoto lens, which will enable it to achieve 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The phone will also feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main camera sensor, which is said to offer excellent image quality and dynamic range. Realme is calling the phone a “portrait expert” as it will offer various modes and features to enhance portrait photography.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G will also have a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, but it will be a new Sony IMX882 sensor that has not been launched yet. The phone will also have some form of telephoto capability, but not as advanced as the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G.

The design of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G will be inspired by luxury watches, as Realme has collaborated with renowned watch designer Ollivier Savéo for the phones. The phones will have a vegan leather back panel with a sunburst pattern and a circular camera module. The phones will be available in two colour options, blue and beige.

The Realme 12 Pro series 5G will also pack powerful processors under the hood. The Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The Realme 12 Pro 5G will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The other specifications and features of the Realme 12 Pro series 5G, such as the display size, resolution, refresh rate, battery capacity, fast charging, and software, are yet to be revealed by the company.