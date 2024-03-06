Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G India launch: Realme launched the Realme 12 series smartphones in India today. This new series includes two smartphones, that is, the Realme 12 5G and the Realme 12 Plus 5G. The newly launched Realme 12 series joins the Realme 12 Pro series, which includes the Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, that arrived in India back in January 2024. The Realme 12 5G series smartphones comes with top-of-the-line features such a 5G chipset, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0, SUPERVOOC charging and 3D VC Cooling system.

READ MORE Realme 12 Plus 5G price leaked ahead of launch

Before the Realme 12 series goes on sale in India, take a look at its detailed features, pricing and availability.

READ MORE Realme 12 5G to have iPhone-like Action button

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G India price and availability

The Realme 12 5G starts at Rs 16,999 in India while the Realme 12 Plus 5G starts at Rs 20,999 in the country. The Realme 12 series will be available for purchase starting 3PM between March 6 and March 10.

This story is being updated….