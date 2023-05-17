Realme launched the Realme 11 series in China. Now, the company is gearing up for the release of the Realme 11 Pro series in the global markets including India. Interestingly, the company has confirmed the launch timeline of the series and has also revealed its possible design. Also Read - Realme 11 series will launch outside of China. Is India on cards?

Realme 11 Pro series India launch timeline

The Realme 11 Pro series is set to launch in June in the country. Unfortunately, no exact release date has been revealed but we expect that to happen as we inch closer to June. Also Read - Realme 11 series to launch on May 10, but India fans shouldn't get too excited

If an educated guess is to be made, expect the launch in the first half of June. Realme is expected to bring at least two models in the series — Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+.

The promotional poster shared by Realme does confirm that rear design footprint of the phone. While Realme hasn’t revealed any specs of the phones, we already know many details since the series is already official in China.

Realme 11 Pro series specifications and features

The Realme 11 Pro series come with a 6.74-inch curved OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has 1 billion colors and HDR10 certification.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 11 Pro boasts a 100MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. The Realme 11 Pro+, on the other hand, features a triple camera setup with a 200MP Samsung sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the 11 Pro and a 32MP selfie snapper on the 11 Pro+. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos.

At the helm, the duo is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a base 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Indian variants may differ considering the price range.

The series packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support on the Pro and 100W fast charging support on the Pro+. The duo boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has Realme UI 4.0 on top.

There’s a stereo speaker setup for audio but the phones lack a 3.5mm headphone jack. Having said that, users have to rely on the Type-C port.