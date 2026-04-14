Planning to buy a Mac? High-RAM models are hard to find right now

Apple seems to be running into supply issues with some of its Mac models, especially the higher-end ones. If you’ve tried configuring a new Mac recently, you might have seen that certain variants are either unavailable or showing long delivery timelines. Also Read: Huawei launches first wide foldable phone ahead of Apple, Samsung

This isn’t happening with just one product. Multiple configurations across the Mac mini and Mac Studio lineup are currently affected, particularly those with higher RAM options. Also Read: Google Gemini brings free full length NEET UG practice tests for aspirants

High-RAM models disappearing

The shortage is more noticeable on models with higher memory. Variants like 32GB and 64GB RAM options on the Mac mini, and 128GB or even higher configurations on the Mac Studio, are either out of stock or cannot be ordered right now. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max big change: Will Apple finally introduce a bold deep red finish?

Even the models that are still available aren’t exactly easy to get. Delivery timelines have gone up quite a bit, with some configurations showing wait times of several weeks or even months.

This points more towards a component-level issue rather than a problem with a single device.

What’s causing the shortage

A big reason behind this is the current global RAM situation. Demand for high-capacity memory has gone up, largely due to the growing use of AI tools and data-heavy workloads.

A big chunk of the global memory supply is currently going towards AI infrastructure, which means there’s less left for regular products like laptops and desktops. Because of this, manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand, especially for higher-end configurations.

This is also why the shortage is mostly affecting models with more RAM, while base variants are still relatively easier to find.

Could this be linked to new Macs?

There is also another possibility being discussed. Apple has a pattern of quietly pulling certain configurations before introducing updated models.

At the same time, there’s also a chance that Apple is making space for updated models. Some reports suggest newer Macs with upgraded chips could be announced later this year.

That said, the timing does not fully match Apple’s usual approach, where changes happen closer to launch. This makes the supply issue a more likely reason, at least for now.

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What it means for buyers

If you are planning to buy a Mac with higher RAM, you may have to wait or settle for a lower configuration for now. The current situation shows that availability is becoming tighter for custom builds.