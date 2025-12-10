POCO X8 Pro Spotted On BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Near: What To Expect

POCO may soon launch a new smartphone in India. Ahead of any official announcement, a POCO device believed to be the POCO X8 Pro has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. This suggests the phone is getting closer to an India launch. Also Read: Poco M8 And Poco M8 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What's Coming?

The BIS listing shows a POCO smartphone with the model number 2511FPC34I, which is said to be linked to the POCO X8 Pro. The certification was reportedly spotted on December 8. As expected, the listing does not reveal any specifications or marketing name, but BIS approval is usually required before a device can be sold in India. Also Read: POCO C85 5G Key Specs Confirmed Ahead Of December 9 Launch In India: All Details

POCO has not revealed any information about the launch timeline yet. That said, smartphones typically move closer to launch once they appear on the BIS certification database. Also Read: POCO C85 5G India Launch Set For December 9; Key Features Revealed Ahead Of Debut

POCO X8 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

Leaks suggest that the POCO X8 Pro could launch as a rebadged version of the Redmi Turbo 5, which is expected to debut in China. If this turns out to be the case, the phone is likely to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 processor.

The handset is tipped to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPS display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It could also come with a metal frame and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The POCO X8 Pro is also tipped to come with a large 8,000mAh battery along with 100W fast charging support. If the leak is accurate, this would be an upgrade over the current POCO X-series phones.

For photos, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is also said to be in the works.

POCO X8 Pro Price in India (Expected)

As for pricing, the POCO X8 Pro is tipped to cost more than Rs 30,000 in India. For comparison, the POCO X7 Pro 5G launched earlier this year at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.