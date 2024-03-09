Poco has confirmed the launch of a new X6 Series smartphone in India. The all-new Poco X6 Neo will be the third smartphone in the series. The device is set to launch next week in the budget segment. Ahead of its launch, the phone’s design has been revealed alongside some key highlights. Let’s take a look at the details.

Poco X6 Neo India launch, price range, competition

The Poco X6 Neo will launch in India on March 13. The smartphone is expected to launch in the budget segment priced below the vanilla Poco X6, which costs Rs 20,999. That said, the device may arrive in the Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 price range.

It is expected to launch in multiple variants similar to the Poco X6 and X6 Pro. The smartphone will launch in Blue colour alongside other shades. Poco has already showcased the Blue shade in its latest promotional poster.

The X6 Neo will likely compete with the newly launched Realme 12 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

Poco X6 Neo specifications and features

Poco has revealed the design of the Poco X6 Neo ahead of the launch next month. The smartphone will feature a rectangular camera island on the back with two cameras placed vertically. Next to the cameras, it has the Poco branding. There’s a small text below it that says ‘108MP DUAL CAM’ confirming the main lens of the phone.

Poco has also revealed that the device will have a punch-hole screen with a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other features of the phone are expected to be a 120Hz screen and a Dimensity chipset. It will most likely run on Android 14 OS out of the box.

Rumours have it that the Poco X6 Neo could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro that launched in November 2023 in China. The Note 13R Pro has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 14 OS and has MIUI on top. It has a fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for added security. The device has the following connectivity options: Dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and GNSS suite.