Poco’s India Head, Himanshu Tandon, has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone in the M series. The company is all set to launch the Poco M6 lineup of phones and it appears that the first phone to arrive will be the Poco M6 Pro 5G. The promotional poster of the phone reveals some of its rear design. Let’s take a look at the details.

Poco M6 Pro launch timeline and specs

Unfortunately, Tandon hasn’t revealed the launch date of the phone. However, since it has been teased, expect the launch to be later this month. Considering it’s an M-series 5G device, expect it to be priced in the budget segment under Rs 20,000.

READ MORE Poco India Head teases a new smartphone, likely the Poco M6 Pro

The promotional poster of the phone shows off the rear design including the camera island. This time, the company appears to be going with a flat design. There’s a dual camera system on the back of the phone and alongside it, there’s an LED flash unit. Next to it is the Poco branding. Out of the other colors, Blue is the one visible in the poster.

Apart from this, there’s no other official information available about the device. But as said above, expect the launch to happen soon.

In other news about Poco, the company launched a pair of TWS earbuds marking its entry into the AIoT space in India. The all-new Poco Pods are affordable TWS earbuds priced at Rs 1,199. The earbuds come with 12mm drivers and have a long-lasting battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. The earbuds also have seamless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Google Fast Pair.

The buds come with features like low-latency audio of up to 60ms. This will ensure that there’s minimal latency when playing games, watching movies, and listening to music. The earbuds also feature Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Poco has also offered an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

Poco recently announced a special offer on the Poco C51 smartphone for Airtel customers. Airtel customers will be able to buy the smartphone for Rs 5,999, which is Rs 2,500 cheaper than the original price. However, it’s worth noting that once you get the device with this offer, you won’t be able to switch SIM.

If you are not an existing Airtel customer, you can get the offer by requesting doorstep SIM delivery by Airtel with an instant activation facility.