Poco recently launched the Poco X5 series in the Indian market. Now, it is expected to bring the Poco F5 5G series into the country. Ahead of any announcement, a fresh leak has revealed the phone’s launch date for India and has also revealed some expected specifications. Also Read - Poco X5 5G with Snapdragon 695 and IP53 rating launched in India

The Poco F5 5G is said to be a rebranded Redmi phone from China. It could be the first phone in the country to come with Snapdragon’s latest 7+ Gen 2 chipset. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Poco F5 Pro specs are here: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, bigger battery, and more

Poco F5 5G India launch date (rumored)

According to 91mobiles, the Poco F5 5G will launch on April 8 in India. However, the report suggests taking the information with a pinch of salt. That said, although we have an idea of its release, let’s wait for the brand to officially confirm it. Also Read - Poco X5 5G India launch confirmed for March 14

As per the said date, Poco should start the promotional campaign for the device by the end of this month.

Poco F5 5G specifications (expected)

The Poco F5 5G is reported to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Turbo that will soon launch in China. The device is said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Quad-HD+ resolution. This will be the first Poco device to feature a 2K panel.

It will support a 120Hz refresh rate and is said to have HDR10+ certification. It may also have 1400 nits of brightness and 1920H PWM dimming support.

The Redmi Note 12 Turbo will launch with the latest chipset by Qualcomm. It is said to come powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for cameras, the device will likely come with a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP auxiliary sensor. It is expected to pack a 5,550 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It could also feature 30W wireless charging support.

The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.