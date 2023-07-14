Poco has partnered with Airtel to offer the C51 smartphone at a discount of Rs 2,500 against the original price of Rs 8,499.

Poco C51 will now be available for a discounted price if you agree to become an Airtel customer. Poco has announced a partnership with Airtel to offer its budget smartphone for even less. In addition to a discounted price, customers of Poco C51 also get 50GB of mobile data on the Airtel connection on their existing number or a new number they will get with the phone. Last year, Poco India head Himanshu Tandon told Techlusive that the company was talking to telecom companies to bring down the cost of select phones to make them more affordable.

When you buy Poco C51 with the Airtel offer, your phone will be SIM-locked. That means you cannot use the SIM card of any other telecom operator. But you get some benefits for using a SIM-locked Poco C51. You get an extra 50GB of mobile data, which will be exhausted on a 4G network. In the case of a 5G network, you will get unlimited data.

If you are not an existing Airtel customer, you can get the offer by requesting doorstep SIM delivery by Airtel with an instant activation facility.

Poco C51 price with Airtel offer

The Poco C51 will be available for Rs 5,999 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. Its original price is Rs 8,499, which means you get a discount of Rs 2,500 when you choose to buy the phone with the Airtel offer. The only trade-off is the lack of the ability to switch SIM cards.

Poco C51 specifications

The Poco C51 features a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera system on the back with an 8MP AI lens and a 0.08MP depth sensor. It boasts a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. It can shoot 1080 videos at 30fps from both the rear as well as from the front camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage. There’s an additional 3GB of extended RAM which makes the total RAM on the phone up to 7GB.

As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh cell with support for 10W charging. Unlike some manufacturers, Poco is giving the charging brick inside the box. There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security. The device boots on Android 13 Go Edition OS and has MIUI skin on top.