Oppo announced the Oppo Find N2 Flip globally last month. Following its release, the device was unveiled in India earlier this month. Starting tomorrow, the device will go on sale in the country.

The flip phone's highlights include a 6.8-inch 120Hz main display, Dimensity 9000+ SoC, and dual-rear cameras.

Oppo Find N2 Flip sale: price, offers, and colors

The Find N2 Flip will go on sale tomorrow, i.e. on March 17 in India. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Oppo stores, and other authorized retail stores.

The flip phone is priced at Rs 89,999, however, with offers it can be purchased for Rs 79,999. This includes up to a Rs 5,000 discount on select bank cards and Rs 5,000 off as an exchange and loyalty bonus.

It also has EMI offers from HBD finance at authorized dealers. The EMI plans are as follows: 8|2, 10|3, 12|4, 15|5, 18|6. Buyers can also avail affordable EMI solutions for 9|1 or 8|1 or 18|6 schemes from other leading financers.

Other than this, Oppo will also offer an international warranty on the device. Find N2 Flip owners will also get support for a 24-hour exclusive hotline for resolving issues (Exclusive hotline – 9958808080), and a free pick up and drop facility with resolution of issues within 72 hours of the complaint.

Furthermore, the company has confirmed that it will offer a Reno device as a standby unit at the time of repair in case the customer does not have any other smartphone.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It is an E6 AMOLED panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display (cover screen) with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also has a MariSilicon X imaging chip for cameras.

Speaking of cameras, it boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the back.

The device is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top.