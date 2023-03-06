comscore Oppo will reveal India price of the Find N2 Flip on this date
Oppo Find N2 Flip is finally coming to India: Here’s what we know about it

News

Oppo India has revealed the date when it will be announcing the India pricing and availability of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Here are the details.

  • Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip at a global launch event last month.
  • Now, Oppo is about to launch the Oppo Find N2 Flip in India.
  • Oppo will share the India price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip on March 13.
Oppo launched its clamshell-style foldable display smartphone, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, at a global launch event last month. Now, nearly a month later, the company has announced that it will soon be bringing its newly announced Oppo Find N2 Flip to India. Oppo via a post on its social media handles has announced that it will be unveiling the prices for the Oppo Find N2 Flip on March 13, 2023. Also Read - Android 15 codename revealed, it's 'Vanilla Ice Cream'

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1600 nits of peak brightness. There is a secondary screen on top with a 3.26-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo says that the Find N2 Flip’s Dimensity 9000+ chipset includes a 4X more efficient APU solution to improve short burst activities like high framerate gaming and HDR photography at night. The company says that the MediaTek APU 580 works on isolated tasks or can work as a general processor to improve ISP, gaming, and the social media video-watching experience. The phone runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13.

On the camera front, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor at the back and a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX709 sensor. The phone also includes the company’s MariSilicon X NPU. Oppo has worked with Hasselblad to integrate the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution into the Find N2 Flip. Oppo says that this partnership enables brings a unique colour-processing system that kicks into action the moment you press the shutter button to optimise colour accuracy, tone, and contrast to deliver consistent and accurate results.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. For Connectivity it has 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 and it comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour variants.

  Published Date: March 6, 2023 7:33 PM IST
